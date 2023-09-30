Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Chuseok holiday #Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon meets police officers, firefighters on Chuseok holiday

16:32 September 30, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with police officers and firefighters Saturday and expressed his appreciation for their service during the Chuseok holiday, his office said.

Yoon visited an office affiliated with the Seoul Jungbu Police Station in central Seoul and thanked them for their work during the holiday, according to the presidential office.

The extended six-day Chuseok holiday will continue through Tuesday.

Yoon also listened to their difficulties while on duty and vowed to improve working conditions.

Following the meeting, Yoon observed a virtual shooting training session, which aims to beef up police officers' capabilities to respond to crime.

Yoon then visited the Jungbu Fire Station in Seoul for a meeting with officials there and expressed his gratitude for their service, according to the office.

view larger image This photo provided by the presidential office on Sept. 28, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee delivering a Chuseok greetings message to the people while donning the Korean traditional costume of hanbok. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the presidential office on Sept. 28, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee delivering a Chuseok greetings message to the people while donning the Korean traditional costume of hanbok. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK