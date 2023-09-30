(LEAD) Yoon meets police officers, firefighters on Chuseok holiday

(ATTN: UPDATES with more detail in paras 7-8; ADDS, REPLACES photo)

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with police officers and firefighters Saturday and expressed his appreciation for their service during the Chuseok holiday, his office said.

Yoon visited an office affiliated with the Seoul Jungbu Police Station in central Seoul and thanked them for their work during the holiday, according to the presidential office.

The extended six-day Chuseok holiday will continue through Tuesday.



view larger image This photo provided by the presidential office on Sept. 30, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shaking hands with an on-duty firefighter at Jungbu Fire Station in Seoul during the Chuseok holiday. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yoon also listened to their difficulties while on duty and vowed to improve working conditions.

Following the meeting, Yoon observed a virtual shooting training session, which aims to beef up police officers' capabilities to respond to crime.

Yoon then visited the Jungbu Fire Station in Seoul for a meeting with officials there and expressed his gratitude for their service, according to the office.

"I am able to enjoy the Chuseok holiday very comfortably because all of you are managing disaster safety very well. Our firefighters are truly dedicated and working hard, which makes the citizens feel very secure," the president was quoted as saying.

He also told firefighters that the government will do its best to provide the best firefighting equipment and resources so that firefighters can safely carry out their operations.



view larger image This photo provided by the presidential office on Sept. 30, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) visiting the Jungbu Police Station in central Seoul to encourage police personnel on duty during the Chuseok holiday. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)