FM visits France to campaign for S. Korea's World Expo bid

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has visited France this week to engage in campaign activities for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.

During the two-day visit to Paris from Thursday, Park held a dinner meeting with Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which oversees the quinquennial global event, and emphasized Busan's competitiveness with regards to leading conversations on pending global issues, such as climate change and digital transformation.

Park also met with ambassadors from seven countries that are members of the BIE to stress how Busan could serve as a dialogue platform for solutions for pressing global challenges.

The minister also participated in a roundtable discussion at the French Institute of International Relations, or the IFRI, in Paris.

The BIE plans to select the host city for the World Expo in late November. The current candidates for the 2030 gathering are Busan, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Rome.



view larger image This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry shows Foreign Minister Park Jin speaking at a roundtable discussion at the French Institute of International Relations, or the IFRI, in Paris on Sept. 29, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

