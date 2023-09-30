(Asiad) S. Korean diver Woo Haram bags 9th Asian Games medal

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Woo Haram bagged his ninth Asian Games medal Saturday, continuing his record-setting mode with the most medals at the continental event.

In the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena at the 19th Asian Games, Woo Haram and Yi Jae-gyeong finished second with a total of 393.00 points from their six dives.

The Chinese duo of Yan Siyu and He Chao topped the podium by a distance with 422.55 points, while Muhammad Syafiq bin Puteh and Tze Liang Ooi of Malaysia won bronze with 380.22 points.

This medal is Woo's ninth medal at the Asian Games since 2014. He collected a silver and three bronze medals in 2014, and then two silver and two bronze medals in 2018.

It is also South Korea's first medal from diving, which started its competition Saturday with 10 gold medals at stake through Wednesday.



view larger image In this file photo taken July 19, 2023, South Korean diver Woo Haram competes in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. (Yonhap)

The six-round event was a race for the silver medal between South Korea and Japan, while the Chinese team topped the leaderboard from the beginning by a huge margin.

After two dives, the Woo-Yi duo scored 100.8 points to tie with the Japanese team for second place, with the Chinese placing a distant first.

The two earned 72.54 points to retain the second-place position in the third round and confirmed the status with their best performance of 79.56 points in the fourth. The Japanese dropped to fourth place after a couple of errors.

In the next two dives, the South Korean divers did not let others catch up by adding 140.1 points, and sealed the second-place finish after the Chinese team.

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)