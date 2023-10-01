(LEAD) S. Korea's drop in exports eases in Sept. on chip sales recovery

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead to highlight recovery trend; ADDS more details throughout, additional photo, byline)

By Oh Seok-min

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell for the 12th consecutive month in September but logged the smallest on-year decline so far this year, as global demand for semiconductors has been on the recovery track, the industry ministry said Sunday.

Outbound shipments fell 4.4 percent on-year to US$54.66 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



view larger image This file photo taken Sept. 21, 2023, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

The decline came as exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 13.6 percent on-year on falling demand and a drop in chip prices.

Exports have marked an on-year drop since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies to bring inflation under control and a global economic slowdown. It is the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for 12 months in a row.

But September saw the smallest on-year fall in exports so far this year, raising hopes for an upturn in the coming months.

The country's outbound shipments skidded 8.3 percent in August following a 16.2 percent decline the previous month. In the first quarter, exports fell 12.7 percent on-year and the figure for the second quarter stood at 16.2 percent.

Despite the fall in exports, the country logged a trade surplus of $3.7 billion in September, the largest volume in two years and the fourth straight gain, as imports marked a sharper decline.

Imports fell 16.5 percent on-year to $50.96 billion last month, as energy imports retreated 36 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.

In June, the country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months following the longest ever shortfall since 1997, which lasted from March 2022 through May 2023 as a result of high energy prices.



view larger image Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (2nd from R) visits a production line of SK hynix Inc. in Icheon, 58 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 27, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

By sector, exports of semiconductors fell for the 14th month in a row by dropping 13.6 percent on-year in September.

But global chip sales have shown signs of recovery in recent months, and September saw the highest monthly export value of $9.9 billion so far this year, according to the ministry.

Exports of petroleum products and petrochemicals also lost 7 percent and 6 percent on-year, respectively, in September on falling prices.

Car exports, however, jumped 10 percent on-year last month, and global sales of machinery and ships advanced 10 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Steel products and display items also enjoyed export growth of 7 percent and 4 percent, respectively, last month.

South Korea releases its full monthly export data on the first day of every month.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)