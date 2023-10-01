(LEAD) Expressways experiencing heavy congestion on 4th day of holiday

(ATTN: UPDATES with latest traffic situation; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Expressways were again experiencing heavy traffic Sunday, the fourth day of the extended Chuseok holiday, as people traveled back home.

As of 1 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was 6 hours and 24 minutes, 6 hours and 4 minutes from the southeastern city of Ulsan, and 4 hours and 50 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to Korea Expressway Corp.

The travel times had increased by about an hour compared with the estimates at 9 a.m.

Traffic into Seoul is expected to be heaviest at around 5 p.m. and ease between 11 p.m. and midnight, the KEC said.

In the opposite direction, traffic was expected to be relatively light.

Some 4.82 million vehicles were expected to hit the road nationwide.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, fell on Friday, and the holiday runs from Thursday through Tuesday when the country marks National Foundation Day.



view larger image This photo, taken aboard a police helicopter, shows long lines of vehicles jamming the Gyeongbu Expressway in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Sept. 27, 2023, as people head to their hometowns to celebrate the Chuseok holiday. (Yonhap)

