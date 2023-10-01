(Asiad) S. Koreans win gold, silver in men's roller skating

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Choi Gwang-ho won the gold medal over compatriot Jung Cheol-won in a brand new roller skating race at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Choi finished first in the men's 1,000-meter sprint event with a time of 1:29.497 to edge out Jung, who grabbed silver in 1:29.499.

Roller sports have been in and out of the Asian Games since 2010. The men's and women's 1,000m sprint events made their debut in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Lee Ye-rim grabbed bronze in the women's 1,000m sprint with a time of 1:38.750.



view larger image South Korean roller skater Choi Gwang-ho poses for a photo after completing the semifinal race of the men's 1,000-meter sprint race at the Asian Games at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)