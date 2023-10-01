(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold, silver in men's golf

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured the gold medal in the team event of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games on Sunday, as a pair of PGA Tour winners joined two amateurs for a comfortable victory.

Kim Si-woo and Im Sung-jae, who have a combined six victories on the top men's tour, along with Jang Yu-bin and Cho Young-woo, scored 76-under to give South Korea its first Asiad gold medal in men's golf since 2010.

The three best scores from the four players were added each round to determine the team rankings. South Korea beat Thailand by 25 shots.

South Korea entered the final round with a 14-stroke lead over Thailand at 58-under and cruised to the top of the podium.

Individually, Im grabbed the silver medal at 26-under, one behind the winner, Kho Taichi of Hong Kong.

