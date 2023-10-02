Heavy traffic jams on highways expected on 5th day of holiday

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Major expressways across South Korea are expected to experience heavy traffic Monday, the fifth day of the extended Chuseok holiday, as many families headed home after visiting their hometowns.

As of 9 a.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was 4 hours and 30 minutes, 4 hours and 10 minutes from the southeastern city of Ulsan, and 3 hours and 20 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to Korea Expressway Corp.

Traffic into Seoul is expected to start becoming congested around 12 p.m. and peak at around 3 to 4 p.m. before easing between 10 to 11 p.m., it said.

In the opposite direction, traffic was expected to be relatively light.

Some 4.84 million vehicles are expected to hit the road nationwide Monday, according to the agency.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, fell on Friday, and the holiday runs from Thursday through Tuesday when the country marks National Foundation Day.



view larger image The Gyeongbu Expressway is heavily congested near the Jamwon Interchange in southern Seoul on Oct. 1, 2023, as families head home after celebrating the Chuseok holiday. (Yonhap)

