(3rd LD) Heavy traffic jams mostly eased on 5th day of holiday

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Heavy traffic jams on major expressways across South Korea had mostly eased late Monday, the fifth day of the extended Chuseok holiday, as many families headed home after visiting their hometowns.

As of 10 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from Busan, 320 kilometers south of the capital city, had been 4 hours and 40 minutes, according to Korea Expressway Corp.

From the southeastern city of Ulsan, the time was estimated at 4 hours and 10 minutes. Trips from Gangneung, 163 kilometers east of Seoul, took around 2 hours and 50 minutes, it added.

In the opposite direction, traffic was expected to be relatively light.

Korea Express, however, said certain areas are still experiencing congestion as vehicles approach the greater Seoul area.

Some 4.29 million vehicles are expected to hit the road nationwide Tuesday, according to the agency.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, fell on Friday, and the holiday runs from Thursday through Tuesday when the country marks National Foundation Day.



