N. Korea slams IAEA's adoption of resolution on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday denounced the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for criticizing Pyongyang's nuclear development, calling it a "conspiracy between the U.S. and its followers."

At the 67th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, last week, IAEA member states adopted a resolution urging the recalcitrant regime to suspend its nuclear weapons program and abide by its obligations under U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"We vehemently denounce and reject the abnormal behavior of the IAEA which has been completely reduced to a reptile organization that serves the U.S. away from its elementary mission as an international organization to maintain impartiality," a spokesperson for the North's nuclear power ministry said in a press statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Stressing that North Korea withdrew from the nuclear agency in 1994, he said the IAEA has "neither qualifications nor justification to say this or that" over the North's exercise of sovereignty.

"As long as tyrannical nuclear weapons of the U.S. and imperialist aggression forces exist on this land, the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state will remain unchanged and the DPRK will never tolerate the hostile forces' acts of infringing upon its sovereignty," he added, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The spokesperson then took aim at IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, slamming him for creating an "atmosphere of pressurizing the DPRK" and "spreading a false story" about an imminent seventh nuclear test to "flatter the U.S. and the West."

view larger image This file photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 8, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from L) attending a ceremony on Sept. 6 to launch a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

