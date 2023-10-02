Go to Contents
Recommended #Hangzhou Asian Games

(Asiad) S. Korea takes silver in men's roller skating relay

11:04 October 02, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the Asian Games silver medal in the men's roller skating relay race in China on Monday.

Choi In-ho, Choi Gwang-ho and Jung Cheol-won combined to win the silver in the men's speed skating 3,000-meter relay in 4:05.702, narrowly missing the gold in the inaugural race.

Chinese Taipei won the gold in 4:05.692 at Qintang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

All three South Koreans entered Monday's race having each won an individual medal in Hangzhou. Choi Gwang-ho won the 1,000m sprint title over Jung, while Choi In-ho won the bronze in the men's 10,000m point-elimination.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

