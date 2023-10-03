(Asiad) S. Korea eyes golden day from archery, high jump, wrestling; football in semis

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will expect multiple gold medals in archery, high jump and wrestling at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, while the men's football team will take on Uzbekistan in the semifinal for a final berth.

With its qualification and elimination rounds on their way from Sunday, archery will begin its medal races with mixed team compound and recurve competitions at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

South Korean archers Lim Si-hyeon and Lee Woo-seok will shoot for gold in the mixed team recurve, while So Chae-won and Joo Jae-hoon will vie for gold in the mixed team compound.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, South Korea is aiming at perfecting its stranglehold in archery, where it has scooped up 42 gold medals out of 60 at stake throughout Asian Games history.



view larger image South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon competes in an elimination round of the mixed team recurve archery at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonahp)

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, one of the most decorated field and track athletes in South Korea, will seek his first Asian Games gold in the men's high jump in a battle against defending champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar.

Wrestlers will be also in action. Two-time Asian Games champion Ryu Han-su will start his quest to grab his third consecutive gold in the men's Greco-Roman 67kg division.

His compatriot Kim Hyeon-woo will also compete in the men's Greco-Roman 77kg to regain his Asid title that he won in 2014 but missed in 2018.

The men's soft tennis team will play in the final for its third consecutive title at Asian Games.

In men's football, South Korea will play their second-to-last match against Uzbekistan at 8 p.m. at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in the hunt for the third consecutive gold. If they win, South Korea will compete with the winner of Hong Kong and Japan on the other side of the draw in the final Saturday at the same venue.



view larger image South Korean football players pose for a photo after winning the quarterfinals match in the men's football tournament at the Asian Games at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

