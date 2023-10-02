Go to Contents
4 injured in rockfall at tourist attraction on eastern island of Ulleung

14:00 October 02, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Four tourists were injured after nearly 400 tons of rock fell in South Korea's eastern island of Ulleung on Monday, officials said.

The rockfall occurred at 6:56 a.m. at a popular tourist attraction known for its turtle-shaped rock on the island, causing a head injury to a female in her 20s. She was transported to a hospital at around 9:40 a.m. with symptoms of a cerebral hemorrhage.

She is said to have been camping near the site, along with three others who sustained minor injuries.

An official at the Ulleung County government office urged tourists to take precautions and avoid areas with rockfall warning signs.

view larger image This photo, captured from the Facebook account of Ulleung Mayor Nam Han-kwon, shows a rockfall at a tourist attraction on South Korea's eastern island of Ulleung on Oct. 2, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

