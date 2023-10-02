(Asiad) S. Korea falls to Chinese Taipei for 1st loss in baseball

By Yoo Jee-ho

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Chinese Taipei 4-0 for its first defeat in the Asian Games baseball tournament in China on Monday, as its bid for the fourth consecutive gold medal took an early stumble.



view larger image South Korean starter Moon Dong-ju reacts after allowing a run to Chinese Taipei during the teams' Group B game in the second round of the baseball tournament at the Asian Games at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea managed just four hits against Chinese Taipei starter Lin Yu-Min, while Chinese Taipei eked out just enough offense for its second straight win in Group B of the second round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.



view larger image South Korea manager Ryu Joong-il reacts during his team's game against Chinese Taipei in Group B in the second round of the baseball tournament at the Asian Games at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean starter Moon Dong-ju allowed the first two Chinese Taipei runs, while reliever Go Woo-suk served up the other two in the eighth that sealed South Korea's fate.

Chinese Taipei moved to the top of Group B with two wins, while South Korea is now in second place at 1-1. South Korea will close out the preliminary stage against Thailand, with the first pitch at noon Tuesday.



view larger image Lin An-Ko of Chinese Taipei (No. 77) is greeted by his coaches and teammates after scoring against South Korea during the teams' Group B game in the second round of the baseball tournament at the Asian Games at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Managed by Ryu Joong-il, South Korea is still not in danger regarding advancing to the Super Round, open to the top two teams from each of the two groups. But the loss on Monday means South Korea is taking a built-in loss into that next stage, where it will likely play Japan and China from Group A.

The top two teams after Super Round action -- with teams each playing opponents from the other group -- will meet in the gold medal game.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)