Oct. 4

1935 -- South Korea's first sound film "Chunhyangjeon" premieres at a Seoul theater.



1950 -- The American Forces Korean Network (AFKN) radio starts broadcasting.



2007 -- South Korea and North Korea announce the "Declaration of the Advancement of South-North Korean Relations, Peace and Prosperity" following a summit between President Roh Moo-hyun and leader Kim Jong-il. President Roh visited Pyongyang from Oct. 2-4.



2014 -- The curtain falls on the Incheon Asian Games after 16 days of tough competition by participating athletes and friendships shared by billions of sports fans on the continent but with familiar results: China placed first, South Korea second and Japan third in the medal standings.

North Korea sent a high-ranking delegation to the South for the Incheon Asian Games closing ceremony.



2018 -- A group of South Korean government officials, politicians and civic and religious leaders visits North Korea to take part in an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit.



2022 -- South and North Korea restore their direct communication lines 55 days after Pyongyang unilaterally suspended the hotlines in protest of an annual combined military exercise between South Korea and the United States, which the North has long denounced as the allies' rehearsal for invasion.

