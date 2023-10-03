(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold medal in men's team Go

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal in the men's team competition of the board game Go at the 19th Asian Games in China on Tuesday, defending the title won in 2010.

The team of Kim Myung-hun, Park Jeong-hwan, Shin Jin-seo, Byeon Sang-il, Lee Ji-hyun and Shin Min-jun defeated China in the final at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou.

South Korea won the men's team title at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, when Go was last competed as a medal sport.



view larger image South Korea's Kim Myung-hun (L) competes in the final of the men's team Go at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)