(Asiad) Basketball star feels S. Korean basketball lagging behind global trends

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- In South Korea's crushing loss to Japan in the semifinals of the Asian Games women's basketball Tuesday, center Park Ji-su learned a hard lesson: that South Korea has a lot of catching up to do.

"I've been reading it all over the media about how basketball has changed all over the world," Park said after South Korea got blown out 81-58 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou. "It's about making outside shots, and running up and down the court. It's still the same basketball, but things that once made us strong no longer work in our favor. I think we have to keep trying harder and learn from some high-quality basketball programs.



"It's just that we don't have a lot of opportunities to do so," added Park, who has played in the WNBA. "A lot of us are playing in the domestic league, and we don't have that kind of exposure."

With players' constant offball movements that created a ton of open looks, Japan attempted a whopping 32 three-point field goals and made 14 of them. South Korea, on the other hand, attempted just 15 from deep.

"We knew they were a strong three-point shooting team, and we still couldn't stop them," Park said. "They're a smaller team than us, but they're still very competitive. We have to try harder."

In contrast to Japan's fluid offense, South Korea's half-court offense often got bogged down when the ball was fed to Park down low and didn't get moved around the floor.

Park led her team with 18 points, and had to fight tooth and nail for every one of those points.

"We were defeated in every facet of the game, even in our will to win," Park said. "They had the mental edge over us. This game was extremely disappointing."



The tournament isn't over for Park and South Korea, who will now play North Korea for the second time in Hangzhou for the bronze medal Thursday.

Park will take her second crack at North Korea's starting center Pak Jin-a, who tortured the South Korean big with 29 points and 17 boards in South Korea's 81-62 win last Friday in the preliminary round.

"Now that I've played her once, I think I can be a little smarter than the last time," Park said. "In our last meeting, I was trying to do too much and ended up committing too many fouls early. I didn't play my game then, but now I know how to handle her."



