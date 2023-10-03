(Asiad) S. Korea wins 2nd straight team Go title, 13 yrs apart; sets up all-Korean archery final

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- It was 13 years in the making, and South Korea captured its second straight gold medal in the men's team Go event at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

The team of Kim Myung-hun, Park Jeong-hwan, Shin Jin-seo, Byeon Sang-il and Shin Min-jun brought South Korea its only gold medal of the day in Hangzhou, as they beat China's Li Qincheng, Zhao Chenyu, Mi Yuting, Yang Dingxin and Ke Jie.

Go, better known as "baduk" in South Korea, had last appeared in an Asian Games in 2010 in Guangzhou, China. South Korea had won the men's team gold medal then.

The women's team from South Korea won the silver medal earlier Tuesday.

With this Go gold, South Korea now has 32 gold medals, one behind Japan for third place.



view larger image South Korean Go players pose with their gold and silver medals following the conclusion of the men's and women's team competitions at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Qi Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. Top row, from left: men's champions Byun Sang-il, Lee Ji-hyun, Park Jeong-hwan, Shin Min-jun, Shin Jin-seo and Kim Myung-hunBottom row, from left: Kim Chae-young, Choi Jeong, Kim Eun-ji and Oh Yu-jin. (Yonhap)

South Korea earned two silver medals in canoe Tuesday. In the men's kayak four 500-meter final. Cho Gwang-hee, Jo Hyun-hee, Jang Sang-won and Jeong Ju-hwan combined for silver with a time of 1:25.006. They finished 1.147 seconds behind China.

In the women's kayak 500m final, Choi Ran, Lee Han-sol, Jo Shin-young and Lee Ha-lin finished in second place in 1:42.870. China beat the South Koreans by 2.910 seconds for gold.



view larger image South Korean players celebrate their 30-23 victory over China in the semifinals of the women's handball tournament at the Asian Games at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Also on Tuesday, South Korea defeated China 30-23 in the women's handball semifinals, setting up a date with Japan in Thursday's gold medal contest.

South Korea has won seven out of eight gold medals awarded in women's handball since the event's debut in 1990. The exception came in 2010 in Guangzhou, China, where South Korea fell to Japan in the semifinals en route to taking home bronze.

South Korea routed Thailand 17-0 to finish the preliminary round in baseball with a 2-1 record. South Korea finished second in Group B behind Chinese Taipei (3-0), and will go on to play China and Japan in the Super Round for a spot in the gold medal game.

The women's basketball team fell to Japan 81-58 in the semifinals to fall to Thursday's bronze medal game, with North Korea lined up for the second all-Korean showdown of the tournament.



view larger image South Korean sprinters Kim Kuk-young, Lee Jeong-tae, Ko Seung-hwan and Lee Jae-seong (L to R) celebrate after winning bronze in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea flexed its archery muscle Tuesday, as An San and Lim Si-hyeon won their respective semifinals matches to set up an all-Korean battle for gold in the women's recurve individual event. The final is Saturday.

An, a triple gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is going for her first Asian Games gold medal.

In the compound archery event Tuesday, So Chae-won reached the women's individual final.

South Korea ended a long drought in athletics, as the men's 4x100-meter relay team won bronze for the country's first medal in this event in 37 years.

The quartet of Lee Jeong-tae, Kim Kuk-young, Lee Jae-seong and Ko Seung-hwan tied the national record time of 38.74 seconds for the bronze behind China and Japan.



view larger image Lim Si-hyeon of South Korea competes in the semifinals of the women's archery recurve individual event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

