Korean-language dailies

-- Politics have disappeared, ruling and opposition parties are both not wanted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'I cannot register my kid for disability'; moms of slow learners are in tears (Kookmin Daily)

-- 16 places in greater Seoul area will decide outcome of general parliamentary election (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's debt at dangerous level, signaling 'debt bomb' warning (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Semiconductor exports set to rebound in Q4 after bottoming out (Segye Times)

-- Big 3 'hagwons,' star instructors, exam writers create 'college entrance exam cartel' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. 10-yr Treasury bond yield hits 4.7 pct; economy in shadows amid high rates (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Political polarization' threatens democracy; social hatred deepens as inequality widens (Hankyoreh)

-- Number of complaints about smell reaches 120,000 across nation over past 5 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- LG Energy Solution to build semisolid battery plant in Ochang (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nuclear power plant that's size of Avante will bring end to energy competition (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Subway fares to rise from Saturday, first hike in 8 years (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- By-election tightens in Seoul as parties prepare for Assembly battles (Korea Herald)

-- Ruling party vows probe into China's alleged influence operations (Korea Times)

