06:58 October 04, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Politics have disappeared, ruling and opposition parties are both not wanted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'I cannot register my kid for disability'; moms of slow learners are in tears (Kookmin Daily)
-- 16 places in greater Seoul area will decide outcome of general parliamentary election (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's debt at dangerous level, signaling 'debt bomb' warning (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Semiconductor exports set to rebound in Q4 after bottoming out (Segye Times)
-- Big 3 'hagwons,' star instructors, exam writers create 'college entrance exam cartel' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. 10-yr Treasury bond yield hits 4.7 pct; economy in shadows amid high rates (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Political polarization' threatens democracy; social hatred deepens as inequality widens (Hankyoreh)
-- Number of complaints about smell reaches 120,000 across nation over past 5 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG Energy Solution to build semisolid battery plant in Ochang (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nuclear power plant that's size of Avante will bring end to energy competition (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Subway fares to rise from Saturday, first hike in 8 years (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- By-election tightens in Seoul as parties prepare for Assembly battles (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party vows probe into China's alleged influence operations (Korea Times)
(END)

