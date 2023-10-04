Seoul shares down over 2 pct late Wed. morning on sharp tech losses

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded more than 2 percent lower late Wednesday morning, led by a slump in big-cap tech shares, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data stoked concerns the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening for longer.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had lost 52.96 points, or 2.15 percent, to 2,412.11 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, U.S. shares ended markedly lower as the 10-year treasury yield shot up to above 4.8 percent after an increase in available job openings in August strengthened market speculation the Fed will keep its rate "higher for longer" and go for another rate hike later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.29 percent, S&P 500 fell 1.37 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.87 percent.

Most top-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 2.19 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 0.35 percent.

Other tech stocks also lost ground.

Internet portal operator Naver retreated 3.13 percent and Kakao, the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, plunged 3.3 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.46 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI shot down 4.1 percent. LG Chem lost almost 1 percent.

POSCO and its affiliates were also weak, with steel giant POSCO Holdings down 2.99 percent and its battery component making affiliate POSCO Future M down 5.29 percent.

But auto shares traded bullish thanks to strong sales data in the U.S. in September.

Hyundai Motor added 0.52 percent and its affiliate Kia advanced 1.35 percent.

Hyundai and Kia's sales of new cars in the U.S. jumped 16 percent and 20 percent last month from a year earlier, according to the companies.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,360.20 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 10.9 won from the previous session's close.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)