The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



------------------

(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins mixed team silver in compound archery

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea captured the silver medal in archery's compound mixed team event at the Asian Games on Wednesday, the first medal of what the country hopes will be many in China.

The duo of So Chae-won and Joo Jae-hoon lost to Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale of India 159-158 for the silver medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.



------------------

(LEAD) U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to unseat Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an unprecedented ouster following a backlash from Republican hardliners over the weekend passage of a stopgap measure meant to avert a government shutdown.

The House voted to remove the Republican speaker from the post 216-210, casting clouds over the proceedings of the lower chamber saddled with piles of tasks, including addressing differences over budget issues and assistance for Ukraine.



------------------

BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'

SEOUL -- Jungkook of K-pop boy group BTS will put out his first solo album, "Golden," next month, the group's agency said Wednesday.

According to BigHit Music, "Golden," which is set to drop on Nov. 3, is an 11-track album that has Jungkook's "golden moments" as a soloist as its motive.



------------------

(2nd LD) Industrial output gains 2.2 pct in August on chip recovery

SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output rebounded in August from a month earlier on the back of a robust recovery in the chip sector, data showed Wednesday.

The industrial output advanced 2.2 percent in August from the previous month, after slipping 0.8 percent in July, according to Statistics Korea.



------------------

Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt

SEOUL -- The defense ministry warned Wednesday that North Korea will face the "end of its regime" if it attempts to use nuclear weapons, after Pyongyang recently amended its constitution to enshrine its nuclear policy.

The ministry issued the warning after the North convened a key parliamentary meeting last week, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, to stipulate the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution.



------------------

PPP chief raises suspicion about possible opinion manipulation on portal

SEOUL -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday raised suspicion that the nation's No. 2 online portal Daum could be used as a means to manipulate public opinion ahead of next year's general elections.

PPP Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon expressed such a suspicion about Daum in a Facebook post, referring to the controversial news that during the Asian Games men's football quarterfinal match between South Korea and China on Sunday, the ratio of cheering clicks for the Chinese team was 91 percent, compared with a mere 9 percent for the South Korean team.



------------------

FDI pledges to S. Korea hit record high through Q3: data

SEOUL -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges to South Korea rose 11.3 percent on-year during the first nine months of this year to reach an all-time high on growing investment in chips, batteries and other advanced sectors, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The country received US$23.95 billion worth of FDI commitments during the January-September period, compared with $21.52 billion a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



------------------

S. Korea, UAE hold formal talks for free trade deal

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched formal negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's industry ministry said Wednesday.

The two nations agreed in 2021 to push for forging a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and the first round of talks kicked off in Seoul on Monday for a four-day run, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



