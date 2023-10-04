S. Korean airport operator clinches deal to provide consulting services to new Peruvian airport

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Airports Corp., an operator of South Korean airports, said Wednesday it has clinched a 34 billion-won (US$25 million) deal to provide consulting services for the management of Chinchero International Airport, being built in Peru.

Korea Airports, which operates all South Korean airports except Incheon International Airport, reached the agreement with the Peruvian government last Thursday in the South American country and will officially sign the contract later this month, company officials said.

Chinchero International Airport is currently under construction in Peru's Cusco region and expected to go into service in 2026.

Under the contract aimed at ensuring the stable management of the new airport, Korea Airports will provide consulting services needed to establish management plans, win airport certifications and procure equipment for the first three years since the airport's opening.

The Korean firm has been leading the airport construction project on behalf of the Peruvian government since its consortium won a deal in 2019 to manage the construction project, including the selection of the builders and overseeing the construction process.

Korea Airports said it will sign an additional agreement with Peru's state-run airport operator, Corpac, to step up their cooperation for joint management of major airports in Peru.



view larger image This image of a ceremony for the signing of a business agreement between Korea Airports Corp. and Corpac is provided by the Korean firm. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

