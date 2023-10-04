KG Mobility's Sept. sales fall 15 pct on weak domestic demand

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Wednesday its sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier, due to weak domestic sales.

KG Mobility sold 9,583 vehicles in September, down from 11,262 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 47 percent to 4,069 units last month from 7,675 a year ago, while exports jumped 51 percent to 5,514 units from 3,647 during the same period, it said.

From January to September, its sales climbed 20 percent to 96,219 autos from 80,188 units during the same period last year.

Domestic sales gained 4.3 percent to 50,984 in the first nine months from 48,875 a year ago, while exports surged 44 percent to 45,415 from 31,583.

The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.

Last month, the Torres EVX SUV joined the lineup and it is KG Mobility's second battery-powered model after the Korando Emotion launched in the domestic market in February 2022.

The Torres EVX is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery system and can travel more than 420 kilometers on a single charge.

view larger image This file photo provided by KG Mobility shows the all-electric Torres EVX SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

