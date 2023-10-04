GM Korea's Sept. sales jump 50 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Wednesday its sales jumped 50 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by strong exports.

GM Korea sold a total of 36,544 vehicles in September, up from 24,422 units a year ago on robust sales of recreational vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 34 percent on-year to 2,632 units last month from 4,012, while exports surged 66 percent to 33,912 from 20,410 over the cited period, it said.

From January to September, its sales soared 69 percent to 323,319 autos from 191,452 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales fell 0.7 percent to 29,056 in the first nine months from 29,270 a year ago, while exports soared 81 percent to 294,263 from 162,182.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.



