Kia's Sept. sales rise 4.8 pct on robust SUV demand

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker by sales, said Wednesday its sales rose 4.8 percent last month from a year earlier helped by strong sales of its SUV models.

Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 261,322 vehicles in September, up from 249,458 units a year ago, on increased sales of the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 11 percent on-year to 44,123 units last month from 39,734, while overseas sales were up 3.5 percent to 216,568 from 209,299 during the cited period, it said.

The monthly sales figures include special-purpose vehicle sales results.

From January to September, sales climbed 8.4 percent to 2,354,072 autos from 2,171,538 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales gained 8.1 percent to 425,875 units in the first nine months from 394,009, while overseas sales were up 8.4 percent to 1,924,145 from 1,775,137 during the mentioned period.

In 2023, the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the face-lifted Sorento SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)