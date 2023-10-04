Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #Jennie #special single #You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie to drop special single 'You & Me'

16:09 October 04, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release a special solo single, "You & Me," the group's agency said Wednesday.

According to YG Entertainment, the new song will hit major music platforms at home and abroad on Friday at 1 p.m. (Korean time).

The agency also unveiled a promotional poster for the new release on its official blog Wednesday.

Jennie first unveiled the song during the group's world tour, performing it with a mysterious vibe against a full moon backdrop.

"We decided to formally release the song for the fans who attended the tour," YG said. "We hope it will be a special gift that will bring back the emotions of the time."

view larger image This photo provided by YG Entertainment shows a promotional poster for BLACKPINK member Jennie's upcoming special single "You & Me." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by YG Entertainment shows a promotional poster for BLACKPINK member Jennie's upcoming special single "You & Me." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK