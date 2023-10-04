(Asiad) S. Korea wins mixed team gold in recurve archery

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed the gold medal in archery's recurve mixed team event at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

Lim Si-hyeon and Lee Woo-seok defeated Satsuki Noda and Takaharu Furukawa of Japan by the set score of 6-0 for their first career Asiad gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

This was also the second archery medal for South Korea on Wednesday, coming about five hours after So Chae-won and Joo Jae-hoon teamed up for silver in the compound mixed team event.

The recurve mixed team event made its Asian Games debut five years ago in Jakarta, and the South Korean team of Lee and Chang Hye-jin finished sixth then.

This was Lim's first Asian Games medal and Lee's third, after his silver medals in the men's individual and team events in 2018.



view larger image South Korean archers Lee Woo-seok (L) and Lim Si-hyeon celebrate their win in the semifinals of the recurve mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

