(LEAD) (Asiad) High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok wins 2nd straight silver at Asiad

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won his second consecutive silver at the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, falling to Olympic gold medalist Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.

He jumped 2.33 meters to finish second after the Qatari, who cleared 2.35m for his third Asiad title, in the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

It is Woo's second straight silver in the sport at Asian Games and South Korea's first high jump gold since 2002, when Lee Jin-taek won the title.



The bronze medal went to Tomohiro Shinno of Japan, jumping 2.29m.

Another South Korean high jumper, Choi Jin-woo, finished 10th after failing to jump over 2.19m in three attempts.

Woo was slightly behind his outdoor personal best of 2.35m set in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and in the 2021 World Championships.



In the final, Woo cleared his first four heights of 2.15m, 2.19m and 2.23m on first tries.

He also needed one attempt to clear 2.26m, with a few jumpers knocked out early.

With Woo and four other jumpers remaining for 2.29m, Woo cleared the height with room to spare in his first attempt.

At 2.31m, the medalists left and competed for colors.

Woo jumped over it in his first attempt, and Barshim also did so, while Shinno failed to clear the bar and finished third.

The two dueled when the bar was raised to 2.33m, where both of them jumped on their first tries.

At 2.33m, Woo failed to clear it in his first attempt, while Barshim went over the bar in a single try.

For a final chance, Woo tried 2.37m, higher than his personal best, but could not get over it.

Barshim, who also attempted 2.37m but failed, won gold with 2.33m.

The Qatari, a three-time world champion and 2021 Olympic gold medalist, renewed the Asian Games record of 2.35m that he set at the 2014 Incheon Asiad.



Woo has been writing history in Korean athletics since finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, the best performance by any Korean track and field athlete.

He became the first South Korean to win the indoor championship crown in 2022 and grab the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships the same year.

He was also the first Korean standing on the top of the podium at this year's Diamond League Final.

This season, however, Woo, 27, has been experiencing ups and downs due to some heel problems and a sinus infection.

He took silver medals in a couple of Diamond League meets in May and June, but finished a disappointing sixth at the world championships in August.

