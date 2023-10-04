(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in the semifinals of the Asian Games men's football tournament in China on Wednesday, moving to the brink of their third straight gold medal.

VfB Stuttgart attacker Jeong Woo-yeong scored both South Korean goals to take the sole possession of the tournament lead with seven, and the young Taegeuk Warriors overcame some rough play by Uzbekistan at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.



view larger image Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea celebrates after scoring against Uzbekistan during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea will face Japan in the gold medal match Saturday, back at Huanglong.

South Korea scored their first goal just about five minutes into the contest. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in faked taking a shot off a free kick just outside the box and instead sent a pass down the right wing to Um Won-sang.

Um then sent a cross to Jeong Woo-yeong, who got behind the defense to poke the ball home into the gaping net.

South Korea have now scored the first goal in all six matches they've played so far.

Uzbekistan drew level on 26 minutes, as Jasurbek Jaloliddinov scored a free kick goal from outside the box. The Uzbek captain's left-footed shot hit a South Korean body and changed direction on its way to the net, as goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon failed to get his timing right.



view larger image Lee Kang-in of South Korea (R) tries to dribble past Ruslanbek Jiyanov of Uzbekistan during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jeong then picked up his second goal in the 38th minute, as the beneficiary of some sloppy play by Uzbekistan.

Paik Seung-ho's head pass from the left side of the box floated toward the goalmouth, but neither of the two Uzbek defenders in the vicinity, Saidazamat Mirsaidov and Asadbek Rakhimzhonov, cleared the ball away. With the goalkeeper, Vladimir Nazarov, stuck in his position, Jeong snuck behind everyone and rolled the ball home to put South Korea up 2-1.



view larger image Um Won-sang of South Korea (L) and Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan battle for the ball during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jaloliddinov took another free kick from outside the box in the 54th minute, but Lee Gwang-yeon was up to the task this time.

Uzbekistan kept playing some physical football in the second half, and it cost them in the 74th minute, with Abdurauf Buriev picking up his second yellow card of the match on a hard tackle on Cho Young-wook.

South Korea couldn't capitalize on the extra space against the undermanned opponent, as they hung on for the one-goal win.



view larger image Lee Han-beom of South Korea (R) battles Ruslanbek Jiyanov of Uzbekistan for the ball during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)



jeeho@yna.co.kr

