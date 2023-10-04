(Asiad) High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok honored to have last duel with world champ Barshim

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- At the final of the men's high jump at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium during the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, only two athletes were left for the height of 2.33 meters: Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.

They were the only two jumpers who have cleared every height in a single attempt to reach the final height.

After completing the 2.33m bar, the two tried 2.35m, where the Qatari outclassed the South Korean.

All spotlights were on the head-to-head of the world-class jumpers, who have frequently shared the podiums at international track and field competitions in recent years.



Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea (L) and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar bite their medals after the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

"When I was younger, Barshim was my hero. I thought a lot about whether I could be in a position to compete with him," Woo told reporters at the mixed zone. "It's such an honor that I can try for the same height with him at every competition."

The two vied for gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, where Barshim cleared 2.37m for gold and Woo finished at 2.35m for silver. The two had such game-closing attempts several times in Diamond League competitions throughout the season, with Barshim leading the head-to-head 10-2.

The one-sided results repeated at this year's Asian Games, as Barshim won his third Asiad champion crown and Woo took his second silver.



Woo Sang-hyeok (L) of South Korea and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar high-five after the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

But the 27-year-old South Korean, nicknamed "smile jumper" for his huge smiles before and after attempts, said he is not dissatisfied with the losses to the Qatari, a three-time world champion and 2021 Olympic gold medalist, but enjoys the rivalry with his longtime hero.

"He fuels my competitive spirit. I think I engage in good-natured competition with him, and that helps me grow," he said. "Thanks to him, I'm happy to enjoy high jump much better."

Moreover, Woo said the neck-and-neck duel in Hangzhou made his second silver medal far brighter than the one he earned five years ago at the 2018 Asiad, when he was an up-and-comer.

"At that time, I forced myself to run. I felt pressure every time I jumped even though I loved high jump," he said. "Now, I'm enjoying this sport, and I'm happy to jump."

Now, he is targeting the Paris Olympics next year, expecting to repeat another last-minute contest with the Qatari and break his personal best of 2.35m outdoors.

In the final at the Hangzhou Asiad, he tried 2.37m to get a slim chance for a come-from-behind victory but failed to jump over it.

"I'll take on 2.38m and 2.40m. I've tried 2.36m and 2.37m about 40 times," he said. "If I keep trying, I think I'll get there."



Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea (L) and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar celebrate their medal-winning performances after the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

