06:56 October 05, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Global financial market jolted by fears over Fed's higher-for-longer rate policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amid fears over Fed's rate, financial market crashes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Global financial market hit by fears over higher rates (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Black Wednesday,' the first day of the fourth quarter (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea wins 1st gold in recurve archery at Asiad (Segye Times)
-- U.S. politics in chaos after House speaker is removed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul's financial market crashes on U.S. shock (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pan-gov't task force considered to tackle suspected opinion manipulation on internet portal (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. democracy struck by fatal blow on unprecedented removal of House speaker (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung to jack up NAND flash price by more than 10 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial market stung by fears over U.S.'s restrictive policy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kakao detects rigging of Daum's cheering numbers (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency (Korea Herald)
-- NK lays groundwork for disarmament talks with U.S.: experts (Korea Times)
(END)

