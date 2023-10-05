S. Korea's consumer prices up 3.7 in September

SEJONG, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year consumer price growth stayed above 3 percent in September on higher prices of utility services and manufactured goods, data showed Thursday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

In August, consumer prices increased 3.4 percent on-year, accelerating from 2.3 percent growth tallied in July.

South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent in August for the fifth straight time as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.



view larger image A customer shops for groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

