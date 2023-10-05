Royal Culture Festival begins next week

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The fall version of the Royal Culture Festival, the country's largest festival themed on the Korean royal court and its culture, is set to begin next Friday, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday.

The biannual event is scheduled to run for six days at four Joseon-era palaces in Seoul -- Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu.



view larger image Visitors enjoy a day at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul on Oct. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

During the festival, various concerts and exhibitions will be offered to visitors, including a pansori performance at Gyeongbok Palace for Oct. 13-14, sharing a story about the reconstruction of Gyeongbok, the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Changgyeong Palace will host storytelling events about the history and meaning of the palace, a photo exhibition, as well as a multi-channeled art show.

The festival, which started in 2015, resumed in April last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 380,000 people flocked to the palaces to enjoy the festival this April, the CHA said.

Reservations can be made starting Friday through Naver's booking system for free.



view larger image The poster for the K-Royal Culture Festival is shown in this image provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Oct. 5, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

