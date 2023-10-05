The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

U.S. calls for China's 'constructive' role amid report on suspicious N. Korean ship in Chinese waters

WASHINGTON -- China has a "constructive" role to play in curbing North Korea's "destabilizing" activities, the U.S. Department of State said Wednesday, amid a report that a North Korean oil tanker with a record of sanction violations was detected in Chinese waters earlier this week.

Mu Bong 1, an oil tanker, was briefly spotted in waters east of the Chinese Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on Monday (local time), the Voice of America (VOA) reported, citing information from MarineTraffic, a ship tracking website.



(2nd LD) Pentagon chief renews support for Japan's 'counterstrike' capabilities amid N. Korean threats

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated his backing for Japan's decision to build "counterstrike" capabilities during talks with his Japanese counterpart on Wednesday, as Washington and Tokyo are tightening security coordination in the face of North Korea's evolving threats and China's growing assertiveness.

Austin held his first in-person talks with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara at the Pentagon since Kihara took office last month.



(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan to hold 'strategic dialogue' amid warming ties

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan were set to hold vice-ministerial talks in Seoul on Thursday, the first such talks in nine years amid warming bilateral relations, as Japan was set to begin a second round of radioactive water discharge into the ocean.

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin will meet his Japanese counterpart, Masataka Okano, for "strategic dialogue" discussions expected to address various agenda items from bilateral relations to regional and global issues, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.



(LEAD) S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs

SEJONG -- South Korea's on-year consumer prices accelerated by the most in five months in September, driven by higher oil costs and rising prices of some farm goods, data showed Thursday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



LG Energy Solution to supply EV batteries for Toyota in 10-year deal

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), South Korea's leading car battery maker, said Thursday it has signed a 10-year deal with Toyota Motor Corp. to supply EV batteries that will be produced in the United States.

The two companies' U.S. business units -- LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc. and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. -- signed the deal, LGES said in a statement.



Japan set to begin 2nd water release from Fukushima power plant

TOKYO -- Japan is set to begin the second phase of the discharge of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, after the first phase was carried out within the established safety limits between Aug. 24 and Sept. 11.

The second phase of the discharge is expected to kick off at 10:30 a.m. and continue through Oct. 23, according to Japanese media reports, estimating the total discharge amount at 7,800 tons, almost the same amount as that of the first period.



S. Korea ready to calm financial markets: finance minister

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister said Thursday the government is ready to take measures when necessary as financial markets may see increased volatility on a surge in U.S. bond yields.

The remark came after South Korea's stocks fell to a six-month low the previous day as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its hawkish stance for the time being. The South Korean won also fell against the U.S. dollar to hit an 11-month low the previous day.



S. Korea, UAE hold formal talks for free trade deal

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched formal negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's industry ministry said Wednesday.

The two nations agreed in 2021 to push for forging a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and the first round of talks kicked off in Seoul on Monday for a four-day run, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

SEOUL -- The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring North Korea for signs the reclusive regime appears to have halted operations of a nuclear reactor in its Yongbyon nuclear complex, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

The Dong-A Ilbo earlier reported the allies' intelligence authorities have detected signs indicating the 5-megawatt reactor temporarily stopped operations late last month, and South Korean and U.S. officials believe the move could be related to reprocessing spent fuel rods to extract weapons-grade plutonium.

