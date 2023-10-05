S. Korea, Malaysia hold 1st climate change talks in Kuala Lumpur

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Malaysia have discussed efforts to expand technological and policy cooperation to help advance carbon neutrality goals during their first climate change talks, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The inaugural Climate Change Dialogue took place in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, led by Kim Hyo-eun, ambassador and deputy minister for climate change, and Dato' Mohamad Razif bin Haji Abdul Mubin Sandra, deputy secretary general at Malaysia's natural resources, environment and climate change ministry.

The dialogue was launched as a two-way climate change discussion channel in the follow-up to the foreign ministers' talks in May.

The discussions covered a broad range of issues, including implementing the climate action plans aimed at reducing carbon emissions and joint responses to climate change under the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change treaty, according to the ministry.

At the talks, Kim highlighted the need to utilize carbon-free energy, such as nuclear power, hydrogen and carbon capture, in order to achieve the carbon emission targets.

Kim expressed South Korea's support for Malaysia's road map for its energy transition and asked for its participation in the envisioned Carbon Free Alliance, an initiative proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol to increase renewable energy use to tackle climate change.

Industry officials from South Korean energy companies, including Samsung Engineering, SK Ecoplant and Hanwha Q Cells, were also present at the dialogue, the ministry said.



view larger image Government officials of South Korea and Malaysia hold the inaugural climate change dialogue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 4, 2023, in this photo provided by the South Korean foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)