(Asiad) S. Korea faces off with Japan in men's football final; female archers set for gold

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will meet its archrival Japan in the men's football final at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday, the last step toward the ultimate goal of the third straight gold medal.

The gold medal match between South Korea and Japan will take place at 8 p.m. at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.



view larger image South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in the men's football semifinals at the Asian Games at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

It will be the final stage for the South Korean football team to extend its winning streak to three. The country has topped the podium of men's football for two straight Asiads since 2014.

Led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, the players cruised to the gold medal match, scoring 25 goals in six matches, including the semifinal against Uzbekistan, and allowing two.

South Korea's baseball team is also seeking its fourth consecutive Asian Games title Saturday.

If it wins against China in its second Super Round game Friday, South Korea will take on Chinese Taipei in the final at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing.



view larger image South Korean players celebrate their 2-0 victory after the teams' first Super Round game against Japan in the 19th Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Female archers will target multiple gold medals Saturday at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field in Hangzhou, with one already in hand.

South Koreans Lim Si-hyeon and An San will compete in women's individual recurve archery for gold in a fresh all-Korean final, while So Chae-won will have a duel with India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the women's individual compound final.

In women's hockey, South Korea will vie for the Asian Games crown with host China at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. It grabbed the final berth after a shootout victory over Japan in the semis.

South Korean breakdancers will also go for the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where the sport of breaking is being competed for the first time as a medal program.

Sport climber Seo Cha-hyun will compete in the semifinals and finals of the women's boulder and lead sport climbing competition Saturday to try to become the first female South Korean to win the gold medal in the event.

view larger image South Korea's Kim Hong-yul, also known as Hong10, dances during a training session at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

