------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea vows thorough radiation tests of seafood as Japan begins 2nd round of Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- South Korea will continue intensive radiation tests on domestic and imported seafood as Japan began the second phase of the discharge of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on Thursday, the oceans ministry said.

Japan began to release wastewater again from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was crippled by a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day, following the first phase of discharge in August and September.



------------------

Finance minister says S. Korea's exports 'highly likely' to turn positive in October

SEJONG -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Thursday South Korea's exports are expected to rebound this month, as recent data showed a positive sign in outbound shipments of semiconductors.

"It is highly likely for exports to post growth in October, considering various trends in the production and outbound shipments," Choo told reporters. "It is also certain that exports will increase in November."



------------------

(LEAD) Bedridden opposition leader appeals for voter support ahead of by-election

SEOUL -- A bedridden opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appealed Thursday for support for his party's candidate in next week's by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward office, saying the election is the starting point of stopping what he calls the "tyranny" of the government.

The Democratic Party (DP) chairman issued the appeal in a video message from a hospital bed where he has been recovering after a 24-day anti-government hunger strike, six days before the Oct. 11 by-election seen as a test of voter sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.



------------------

Seoul prepares safety measures for Saturday's fireworks festival

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Thursday it has mapped out comprehensive measures to safely host its annual fireworks festival this weekend, anticipating a crowd of up to 1 million people.

The 2023 Seoul International Fireworks Festival, organized by Hanwha Group with the participation of various teams from all over the world, is scheduled to take place at Han River Park in Yeouido on Saturday night.



------------------

(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea defeated Japan 2-0 on Thursday to move a step closer to a berth in the Asian Games baseball gold medal game.

Starter Park Se-woong tossed six shutout innings and cleanup Roh Si-hwan drove in both runs for South Korea's first win in the Super Round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.



------------------

S. Korea in final stages to acquire homegrown anthrax vaccine

SEOUL -- South Korea is in the final stages of acquiring a homegrown anthrax vaccine after launching the development project more than two decades ago, a lawmaker said Thursday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) plans to apply for the vaccine's approval later this month based on the results of clinical trials, according to Rep. Lim Byung-heon of the ruling People Power Party, citing a KDCA report.



------------------

N. Korea's derogatory labeling of S. Korea as 'puppet' shows lack of confidence: official

SEOUL -- North Korea's recent use of the term "puppet" to describe South Korea while televising a women's football match between the two sides is an apparent sign of lacking confidence, a government official said Thursday.

A score bug on North Korean state TV referred to South Korea as such during a quarterfinal match during the Asian Games on Sunday. The official Korean Central News Agency also said the country's women's football team advanced into the semifinals following a 4-1 match with "the region of south Korean puppets."



------------------

S. Korea stresses compliance with UNSC resolutions after report on suspicious N.K. tanker

SEOUL -- The foreign ministry stressed Thursday that all United Nations member states, including North Korea, have the obligation to comply with Security Council resolutions, after a news report that a North Korean oil tanker with a sanctions violation record was detected in Chinese waters.

The Voice of America (VOA) has reported the oil tanker, names Mu Bong 1, was spotted in waters east of a Chinese port on the east coast on Monday (local time), spawning suspicion of illicit maritime activities by Pyongyang in violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

