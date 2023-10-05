Go to Contents
(Asiad) S. Korea takes silver in women's handball after big loss to Japan

19:34 October 05, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed silver in women's handball at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, unable to add to its gold medal collection following a crushing defeat to Japan.

South Korea lost 29-19 at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, barely putting up a fight in the blowout.

view larger image South Korean players react to a play against Japan during the gold medal match of the Asian Games women's handball tournament at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea's only lead of the match came when Ryu Eun-hee opened the scoring at the 2:20 mark. From there, Japan opened up a 7-2 advantage over the next 10 or so minutes and didn't look back.

Women's handball joined the Asian Games in 1990, and prior to Thursday's loss, South Korea had won seven of eight gold medals since, with the lone exception being the 2010 competition held in another Chinese city, Guangzhou.

Ryu Eun-hee and Gim Bo-eun led South Korea with three goals apiece, while Japan got at least four goals from five different players.

view larger image Ryu Eun-hee of South Korea (R) attempts a shot past Yumi Kitahara of Japan during the gold medal match of the Asian Games women's handball tournament at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

