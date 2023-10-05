(Asiad) Memory of unified Korean team fades away in all-Korean bronze medal match

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games in Indonesia, the women's basketball competition featured a unique team winning the silver medal.

It was the unified Korean team, comprising of nine South Koreans and three North Koreans.

Although the medals won by a joint Korean team didn't count for either South Korea or North Korea in the Asian Games medal standings, the second-place finish in women's hoops was a monumental performance by inter-Korean sports cooperation.

Five years later, however, the currently strained political landscape has changed the sporting scene.

The two Koreas competed for bronze at the 19th Asian Games in China, marking the first all-Korean competition for a medal in basketball at any Asian Games. Five players in both teams had played together on the 2018 unified Korean team.

On the court of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, however, they represented the Republic of Korea and the Democratic Republic of Korea, the official names of South and North Koreas, respectively.



While national anthems of the two countries were played and players of the two teams shook hands before the whistle was blown, they did not exchange friendly looks, gestures or words.

When the game started, they focused on winning the game and showed no mercy as they do to other opponents.

The Chinese spectators gave their full support to the North Korean team from their closest ally, while they booed at Korean players' free throws and fouls.

In the stands were a handful of North Koreans, dressed all in white, cheering on their national team. They animatedly rooted for every play of North Korean players from the beginning but fell quiet when South Korea took a huge lead in the third quarter.



South Korean center Park Ji-su, one of the five members of the unified Korean team five years ago, said she felt nothing special in the competition with a team with special relationships.

"It was nice to see them again," she said at the mixed zone. "But after that, I felt nothing special as they were just like players from other countries, like China or Japan."

Head coach Jung Sun-min agreed with Park's emotion, and she just focused on winning the game.

"At the Jakarta Games, we fought together for gold against China," she said in a post-match press conference. "This time, we met them for bronze after losing to Japan in semis. We didn't think about who our opponent is. We just came here to earn the bronze."

South Korea routed North Korea 93-63 to stand on the podium of the quadrennial continental tournament.



