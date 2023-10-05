(Asiad) S. Korea shut out of gold for 1st time

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's gold medal streak at the 19th Asian Games in China came to a halt Thursday, as no athlete from the country reached the podium for the first time since the medal race began on Sept. 24.

The closest call came in the men's compound archery team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, where Kim Jong-ho, Joo Jae-hoon and Yang Jae-won won silver after losing to India 235-230.

South Korea won another medal in archery Thursday -- bronze by So Chae-won, Oh Yoo-hyun and Cho Su-a in the women's compound team competition.

view larger image South Korean archers Kim Jong-ho, Yang Jae-won and Joo Jae-hoon (L to R) stand on the podium wearing silver medals after the men's compound team competition at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea also won silver in women's handball, though it wasn't particularly close. Japan won easily by the score of 29-19, denying South Korea its third straight women's handball title and its eighth gold in nine tries.

The only two editions of the Asian Games where South Korea failed to win the women's handball title both took place in China, with the 2010 Guangzhou Asiad being the first.

The South Korean women's basketball team pounded North Korea 93-63 for the bronze medal. It was the second all-Korean match in women's hoops, and South Korea prevailed both times -- five years after the unified Korean team won silver in Jakarta.



view larger image South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon completes a successful clean and jerk attempt during the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

There was a Korean sweep of weightlifting medals in the women's 76-kilogram event Thursday, with South Korea's Kim Su-hyeon taking bronze behind Song Kuk-hyang and Jong Chun-hui of North Korea.

Kim finished with a total of 243kg -- 105kg in snatch and 138 in clean and jerk. Song and Jong blew away the field, going 267kg and 266kg in total weights.

In baseball, South Korea moved closer to the gold medal game by blanking Japan 2-0 in the first Super Round game Thursday in Shaoxing, southeast of Hangzhou.

Starter Park Se-woong threw six scoreless innings, and cleanup Roh Si-hwan knocked in both South Korean runs with a sacrifice fly and a single.

South Korea, three-time defending champion, can reach the gold medal match by beating China on Friday.

In wrestling, Kim Min-seok earned his second straight bronze medal in the men's 130kg Greco-Roman event.



view larger image South Korean players celebrate their 2-0 win over Japan in the Super Round of the Asian Games baseball tournament at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park Hee-jun won his second consecutive bronze medal in men's individual kata event in karate. Karate became an Asian Games sport in 1994, and Park remains the only South Korean to have won a medal in kata, a demonstration form of the Japanese martial art.

Also Thursday, South Korea grabbed its first ju-jitsu medal in Hangzhou, as Joo Seong-hyeon won bronze in the men's -69kg event.



view larger image South Korean archers Oh Yoo-hyun, Cho Su-a and So Chae-won (L to R) pose with their bronze medals during the victory ceremony for the women's compound archery team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)