(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Even as North Korea extended its Asian Games dominance in weightlifting Thursday in China, the country's latest champion said she had an even higher goal for herself that she didn't meet.

"I am not satisfied with my results," said Song Kuk-hyang, who won the gold medal in the women's 76-kilogram event with a total of 267kg. She lifted 117kg in snatch and 150kg in clean and jerk.

"The goal was to set a world record, and it's really a shame I couldn't do it," Song added during her press conference at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



view larger image Song Kuk-hyang of North Korea (C), the gold medalist in the women's 76-kilogram weightlifting event at the Asian Games, is flanked by Jong Chun-hui of North Korea (L), the silver medalist, and Kim Su-hyeon of South Korea, the bronze medal winner, during the victory ceremony at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Song was referring to the record set by another North Korean, Rim Jong-sim, in 2019. Rim owns both the snatch world record at 124kg and the total world record at 278kg.

Song narrowly beat her countrywoman, Jong Chun-hui, for the gold, with Jong finishing at 266kg in total weight.

North Korea has so far won 13 medals in weightlifting to lead all countries, including an Asiad-high of six gold medals.

Asked why North Korea has been such a powerful force in weightlifting here, Song became emotional as she thanked the reclusive regime's leader, Kim Jong-un.

"All we wanted to do was to return the love and support shown by our leader Kim Jong-un. Everyone came together to do that," Song said, after taking a few seconds to gather herself. "Also, they say behind all great athletes are great coaches. I want to praise our dedicated coaches."

Jong said North Korean athletes' hard work has paid huge dividends in Hangzhou.

"We have tremendous support and trust of many people and coaches behind us," Jong said. "They have pushed us to victories."

Finishing behind the two North Koreans was Kim Su-hyeon of South Korea, a distant third with a total weight of 243kg. She might not have been on the podium had Liao Guifang of China not pulled out after snatch with an apparent injury.



view larger image North Korean weightlifters and their coaches celebrate after Song Kuk-hyang and Jong Chun-hui of North Korea won gold and silver medals in the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The Chinese athlete didn't make it today, and I think it would have been an even better competition if she had been here," Song said. "I am worried about her health. I hope she is okay."

Jong said Liao turned 22 on Thursday and wished her a happy birthday.

"I'd like to compete with her again when she's healthy," Jong added.

The 19th Asiad here is North Korea's first international multisport competition since the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta. North Korea skipped the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, citing concerns of COVID-19, and the International Olympic Committee suspended the country for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The ban ended in December 2022, and with the Hangzhou Asiad pushed back by a year due to the pandemic, North Korea was eligible to compete in China.

Whereas North Korean athletes and officials in many other sports have been giving media -- South Korean or otherwise -- the silent treatment, weightlifters have been quite accessible. Medalists have attended press conferences, and answered questions from South Korean and international media, though they have also needed some help from a team official when trying to understand questions asked in the Korean language with distinctively South Korean phrases or expressions.



view larger image North Korean weightlifter Song Kuk-hyang celebrates a successful clean and jerk attempt during the women's 76-kilogram competition at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

One such official, Jang Song-guk, accompanied Song and Jong to Thursday's presser, and discussed ways in which North Korea has been able to stay competitive in weightlifting during the pandemic.

"Our domestic events are as competitive and intense as any international events," Jang said. "We've increased the intensity of our athletes' training. And they've poured a ton of sweat over the past four years, so that they could go up against China and other weightlifting powers. By winning gold medals against the best in the world, we've demonstrated the power of our people."



view larger image North Korean weightlifter Jong Chun-hui completes a successful clean and jerk attempt during the women's 76-kilogram competition at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

