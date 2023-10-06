S. Korea's rice output forecast to fall 2.1 pct in 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rice output is anticipated to decrease 2.1 percent in 2023 from a year earlier due to the diminishing size of rice paddies, data showed Friday.

The country's rice production is likely to come to 3.68 million tons this year, compared with 3.76 million tons produced the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The statistics agency said the decline came as the combined size of rice paddies was estimated at 7,080 square kilometers this year, down 2.6 percent from 2022.

South Korea has been encouraging rice farmers to transition to alternative crops as part of its strategy to manage supply and stabilize prices.

Due to favorable weather conditions, however, production per 10 acres of land was expected to reach 520 kilograms, up 0.5 percent on-year, the agency said.

South Jeolla Province was expected to be the top rice producer this year with 728,000 tons, followed by South Chungcheong Province with 720,000 tons and North Jeolla Province with 575,000 tons.

Rice is a staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been steadily declining in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet.



view larger image In this file photo taken Aug. 21, 2023, a rice harvest is in progress at a farm in Cheorwon, 85 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)