Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'

10:06 October 06, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids will drop a new EP, "Rock-Star," next month, the group's agency said Friday.

According to JYP Entertainment, "Rock-Star" will be released on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. in Korean time.

Stray Kids also posted a video announcing its plan for a comeback on social media at midnight.

It will be the first release from the group since "5-Star," its third full-length album that snatched No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release in June.

The group later had a sold-out dome tour of five cities in South Korea and Japan.

view larger image K-pop boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

