Sales of imported cars fall 5.7 pct in Sept. ahead of new car launches

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 5.7 percent last month from a year earlier due to fewer working days driven by the extended Chuseok holiday and inventory exhaustion ahead of new model launches.

This year's Chuseok fell on Sept. 29, with the holiday running from Sept. 28-Oct. 3, when the country marked National Foundation Day.

Korean consumers have held off on buying imported brands' existing models as they await new ones, including BMW's new 5 series sedan, which was launched for the first time in Korea on Thursday, and the Genesis G80 sedan.

The number of newly registered imported cars came to 22,565 units in September, down from 23,928 units a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

The three bestselling models last month were Mercedes-Benz's E 250 sedan, Mercedes-Benz's E350 sedan and BMW's 320 sedan, the statement said.

In September, three German brands -- Volkswagen Group Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea -- sold a combined 16,384 units, down 0.7 percent from 16,501 the previous year.

German cars accounted for 73 percent of imported cars sold in Asia's fourth-biggest economy last month, up from the previous year's 69 percent, KAIDA said.

Three Japanese brands -- Honda Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and its independent brand, Lexus -- sold 1,733 units last month, down 4 percent from 1,805 a year earlier.

Imported brands accounted for 20.45 percent of the Korean passenger vehicle market in August, down from 21.86 percent a year ago. Their market share for September has yet to be released, KAIDA said.

