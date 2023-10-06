Yoon to meet teachers to discuss protecting their rights

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with a group of teachers at the presidential office Friday to discuss ways to protect their rights in the classroom, an official said.

The meeting will come as teachers across the nation have demanded better treatment and guarantees of their authority in classrooms in the wake of a series of suicides by teachers who apparently suffered from unruly students and malicious complaints from parents.

"The president has a clear conviction that in order to provide good education, the authority of teachers must be protected, and that by protecting teachers' authority, children must be respected," the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "Today's meeting shows his commitment to continuing such efforts."

The meeting will be attended by teachers of all grades, from kindergarten through high school.

Yoon has repeatedly raised the issue of enhancing teachers' rights since an elementary school teacher in Seoul was found dead by suicide in her classroom in July.

During a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 12, he called for the swift passage of a set of bills aimed at protecting teachers' rights and instructed the education and justice ministries to quickly draw up guidelines to ensure teachers are not punished for exercising their rightful authority.

During a later Cabinet meeting that promulgated the bills, he ordered the education ministry and other related ministries to quickly take follow-up steps while working harder to normalize the education field.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, in this Sept. 12, 2023, file photo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

