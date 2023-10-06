FM vows to step up financial support for Palestinian refugees

Go to Contents
11:31 October 06, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday pledged to continue increasing financial assistance to a U.N. refugee agency to better support Palestinian refugees.

Park made the remarks prior to his meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), at Seoul's foreign ministry, as South Korea is set to serve as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term.

"South Korea will take our seat in the U.N. Security Council from next year for two years," Park said. "As a member of the U.N. Security Council, we are committed to playing a constructive role on (the) Palestine issue."

"We will also continue to increase our financial contributions to UNRWA so that we can better support the livelihoods of Palestinian refugees," he added.

Lazzarini congratulated South Korea for winning the UNSC seat and stressed the importance of his agency's partnership with Seoul on resolving the Palestinian issue.

He also called for attention and support to the Palestinian refugees who have been "waiting for far too long for a just and lasting political solution."

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

