The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



------------------

BOK chief to attend G20 central bank chiefs, IMF-WBG meetings in Morocco

SEOUL -- South Korea's top central banker will take part in a string of meetings of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, and the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group in Morocco next week, his office said Friday.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will attend the series of meetings scheduled to be held in the city of Marrakech from Monday to Sunday to discuss key economic and financial issues with his counterparts from advanced and key emerging economies.



------------------

N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities

SEOUL -- A North Korean official denounced France on Friday over its plan to monitor North Korea's possible illicit maritime activities, calling it an "extremely foolish act of plunging itself into a bottomless pit."

Ryu Kyong-chol, a researcher at Pyongyang's Korea-Europe Association, made the criticism in response to Japan's announcement that France will engage in monitoring and surveillance of illicit maritime activities this month, including ship-to-ship transfers by North Korean-flagged vessels, by using an aircraft from a U.S. airbase on Okinawa.



------------------

S. Korea seeks 68 bln won of fines on Google, Apple for in-app billing irregularities

SEOUL -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Friday it seeks to slap up to 68 billion won (US$50.42 million) in combined fines against Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc. for their violation of the country's in-app payment laws.

In August 2022, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) launched a probe into Google Play and App Store for their enforcement of certain in-app payment methods and other irregularities against app developers.



------------------

Lee attends first trial on his development corruption, bribery cases

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, recuperating from his 24-day hunger strike at a hospital, appeared at a court in Seoul on Friday to attend his first trial on charges of development corruption and bribery arising from his term as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, years ago.

The chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party attended the trial held at the Seoul Central District Court to deliberate on charges against him of breach of duty, conflict of interest, bribery and concealment of criminal proceeds connected to development projects in Seongnam's Daejang-dong and Wirye districts, and the city's municipal football club.



------------------

(G)I-dle drops 1st all-English EP 'Heat'

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group (G)I-dle released its first all-English EP especially targeting the North American market Friday.

The album, titled "Heat," was rolled out at 9 a.m. and consists of five tracks, according to Cube Entertainment, the group's agency.

Leading the album is "I Want That," a song that combines a bass and club dance beat that adds a kitschy atmosphere with the members' powerful vocals.



------------------

Early voting kicks off in by-election for Gangseo Ward chief

SEOUL -- Early voting kicked off Friday for next week's by-election for the chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward office that is seen as a key test of voter sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Voters started casting their ballots at 6 a.m. at the district's 20 polling stations in the early voting set to run until Saturday evening to choose the next ward office chief among six candidates. The main voting day is Wednesday next week.



------------------

Sales of imported cars fall 5.7 pct in Sept. ahead of new car launches

SEOUL -- Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea fell 5.7 percent last month from a year earlier due to fewer working days driven by the extended Chuseok holiday and inventory exhaustion ahead of new model launches.

This year's Chuseok fell on Sept. 29, with the holiday running from Sept. 28-Oct. 3, when the country marked National Foundation Day.



------------------

N. Korea holds Cabinet plenary meeting over grain output, economic issues

SEOUL -- North Korea has held an enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet to assess economic performances in the third quarter, stressing the need to attain this year's goal of grain output without fail, state media reported Friday.

Premier Kim Tok-hun presided over the meeting held via a video link on Thursday to discuss ways to better implement the country's economic plan for this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

------------------

S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

SEOUL -- The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring North Korea for signs the reclusive regime appears to have halted operations of a nuclear reactor in its Yongbyon nuclear complex, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

The Dong-A Ilbo earlier reported the allies' intelligence authorities have detected signs indicating the 5-megawatt reactor temporarily stopped operations late last month, and South Korean and U.S. officials believe the move could be related to reprocessing spent fuel rods to extract weapons-grade plutonium.

