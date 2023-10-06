NCT 127 returns with album that 'best embodies' group

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop idol groups are trending toward easy-listening music these days, but NCT 127 is sticking to its signature style of upbeat and energetic music that focuses on catchy melodies and strong dance routines with its new album releasing Friday.

The nine-piece group expressed strong confidence in its fifth full-length album, "Fact Check," because it focuses on the type of music that the group does best.

"I think it's an album that best embodies NCT 127," member Doyoung said during a press conference at a Seoul hotel hours before the release.

K-pop group NCT 127 poses for photos during a press conference at a Seoul hotel on Oct. 6, 2023, to promote its fifth full-length album, "Fact Check," in this photo provided by SM Entertainment.

When asked why he thought so, he explained that the group's strength lies in its energetic music and perfectly synchronized group dance.

This is also why the group chose a rhythmic dance song of the same name as the main track out of the album's nine songs, Haechan added.

The eight sidetracks are "Space," "Parade," "Angel Eyes," "Yacht," "Je Ne Sais Quoi," "Love is a beauty," Misty" and "Real Life."

Yuta introduced "Fact Check" as a "lively song with a festival-like vibe."

He also asked fans to pay attention to Seoul's beautiful landscape and landmark buildings portrayed in the song's music video, including Gyeongbok Palace, the International Finance Center Seoul in Yeouido and the Cheonggye Shopping Center.

The members explained they chose the city as a major filming location because the number in its team name refers to the longitude coordinate of Seoul, where the group is based.

Johnny boasted of group dance scenes shot on the Incheon Grand Bridge with 100 other dancers. "The performance is the GOAT," he said, using the acronym for Greatest Of All Time, and urged fans to watch the video.

Debuting in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella supergroup NCT, the group celebrates its seventh anniversary this year.

The seventh year is considered a significant year for K-pop idol groups because it marks the end of their standard contract length. Many groups disband or lose members around this time, which is why it is often referred to as the "seven-year curse."

"This year, which marks our seventh year, has been a time of great uncertainty for all of the members. There have been many temptations and difficult times when we felt like we were losing our way," team leader Taeyong said. "But every time that happened, we thought of the other members and pulled ourselves together. NCT 127 is a very close-knit group, and we are dreaming of the future together, trusting and respecting each other.

"All of the members genuinely love music and the stage. We want to do a lot of things together with our fans in the future. Please look forward to NCT 127's future activities."

