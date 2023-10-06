Boryung 10,300 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 600
Shinsegae 181,600 DN 1,500
POSCO FUTURE M 333,000 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 DN 100
Nongshim 486,000 UP 10,500
Daewoong 17,180 UP 740
TaekwangInd 570,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 UP 40
KAL 21,050 DN 150
LG Corp. 81,400 UP 400
SK hynix 120,400 UP 200
Youngpoong 510,000 UP 7,000
AmoreG 27,650 DN 1,600
HyundaiMtr 192,200 UP 1,700
SGBC 56,700 UP 200
Hyosung 60,200 UP 300
LOTTE 25,650 UP 450
GCH Corp 14,960 UP 770
LotteChilsung 131,800 UP 200
COSMOCHEM 36,750 DN 550
POSCO Holdings 514,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 89,200 DN 1,300
SLCORP 31,300 UP 50
Yuhan 77,100 UP 2,700
SamsungElec 66,000 DN 700
NHIS 10,210 UP 120
GC Corp 109,100 UP 3,000
GS E&C 13,300 DN 90
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 481,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 130,800 DN 3,900
GS Retail 22,600 DN 250
Ottogi 370,000 UP 12,000
HtlShilla 77,300 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 34,600 UP 2,200
Kumyang 110,100 DN 900
Daesang 19,050 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,810 UP 140
ORION Holdings 15,590 UP 280
HITEJINRO 19,830 UP 250
(END)
