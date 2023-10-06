Boryung 10,300 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 600

Shinsegae 181,600 DN 1,500

POSCO FUTURE M 333,000 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 DN 100

Nongshim 486,000 UP 10,500

Daewoong 17,180 UP 740

TaekwangInd 570,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,290 UP 40

KAL 21,050 DN 150

LG Corp. 81,400 UP 400

SK hynix 120,400 UP 200

Youngpoong 510,000 UP 7,000

AmoreG 27,650 DN 1,600

HyundaiMtr 192,200 UP 1,700

SGBC 56,700 UP 200

Hyosung 60,200 UP 300

LOTTE 25,650 UP 450

GCH Corp 14,960 UP 770

LotteChilsung 131,800 UP 200

COSMOCHEM 36,750 DN 550

POSCO Holdings 514,000 UP 3,000

DB INSURANCE 89,200 DN 1,300

SLCORP 31,300 UP 50

Yuhan 77,100 UP 2,700

SamsungElec 66,000 DN 700

NHIS 10,210 UP 120

GC Corp 109,100 UP 3,000

GS E&C 13,300 DN 90

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 481,000 DN 8,000

KPIC 130,800 DN 3,900

GS Retail 22,600 DN 250

Ottogi 370,000 UP 12,000

HtlShilla 77,300 DN 1,300

Hanmi Science 34,600 UP 2,200

Kumyang 110,100 DN 900

Daesang 19,050 UP 250

SKNetworks 5,810 UP 140

ORION Holdings 15,590 UP 280

HITEJINRO 19,830 UP 250

